Ncc Group (NCCGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ncc Group (NASDAQ:NCCGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NCC Group PLC provides information assurance solutions. Its operating segment consists of Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Company provides business critical IT assurance and protection to public and private organizations. NCC Group PLC is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Ncc Group (NASDAQ:NCCGF) remained flat at $1.38 on Wednesday. Ncc Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.50 million and a PE ratio of 55.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00.

