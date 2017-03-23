Navigators Group’s (NAVG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $55.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigators Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) traded up 0.95% on Wednesday, hitting $52.95. 45,134 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.87. Navigators Group has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Navigators Group’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Navigators Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 301,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Navigators Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Navigators Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Navigators Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 801,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,678,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is an international insurance company focused on marine insurance. The Company’s segments include U.S. Insurance, International Insurance (Int’l Insurance), Global Reinsurance (GlobalRe) and Corporate. The Company’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance business primarily offers general liability coverage, and umbrella and excess liability coverage to commercial enterprises through its U.S.

