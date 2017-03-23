Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Off Wall Street started coverage on Natus Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Natus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) traded up 0.52% during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,282 shares. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company earned $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post $1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/natus-medical-inc-baby-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Natus Medical by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,373,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,266,000 after buying an additional 123,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after buying an additional 29,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 836,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,998,000 after buying an additional 37,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 611,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after buying an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.