National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Given a $37.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been given a $37.00 target price by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on NOV. Vetr downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.
Shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) opened at 38.71 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $14.66 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $43.63.
National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The company earned $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post ($0.36) EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.12%.
In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 49,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $2,066,741.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $195,180.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,685.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock worth $3,751,823. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1,441.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 608.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 2,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 94.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National-Oilwell Varco
National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.
