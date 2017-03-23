National Commerce Corp (NCOM) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded National Commerce Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) opened at 35.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. National Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. National Commerce Corp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 20.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Commerce Corp will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other National Commerce Corp news, insider Robert B. Aland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $188,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,961.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Commerce Corp during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Commerce Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of National Commerce Corp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of National Commerce Corp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Commerce Corp by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About National Commerce Corp

National Commerce Corporation (NCC) is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its banking subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, provides a range of financial services to businesses, business owners and professionals.

