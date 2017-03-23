Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) VP Michael Carrieri Sells 6,139 Shares of Stock

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) VP Michael Carrieri sold 6,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $64,213.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 115,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,270.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Carrieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Michael Carrieri sold 5,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $53,050.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Carrieri sold 3,241 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $33,058.20.

On Friday, March 17th, Michael Carrieri sold 15,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $156,900.00.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Thursday. 15,945 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,791,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 234,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Napco Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold across the world principally to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment.

