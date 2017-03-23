Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) VP Michael Carrieri Sells 3,241 Shares

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) VP Michael Carrieri sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $33,058.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Carrieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Michael Carrieri sold 5,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $53,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Carrieri sold 6,139 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $64,213.94.

On Friday, March 17th, Michael Carrieri sold 15,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $156,900.00.

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) remained flat at $10.15 on Thursday. 16,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The company has a market cap of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.60. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. MSI Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold across the world principally to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment.

