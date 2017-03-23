Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel Sells 7,868 Shares of Stock

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 7,868 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $83,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 15,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm earned $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark Co. began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold across the world principally to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment.

