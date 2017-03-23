Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) PT Set at $15.00 by Jefferies Group LLC

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been assigned a $15.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

NBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) opened at 12.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $3.64 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company earned $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.04 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post ($0.95) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nabors Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 114,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet in North America. The Company is a provider of offshore platform work over and drilling rigs. It conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

