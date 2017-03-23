N+1 Singer Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Earthport plc (EPO)

Earthport plc (LON:EPO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at N+1 Singer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Arden Partners Ltd reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthport plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Earthport plc (LON:EPO) opened at 23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.95. The firm’s market cap is GBX 110.83 million. Earthport plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 30.35.

Earthport plc is a financial services company. The Company provides cross-border payment services to business enterprises and banks. The Company’s payments solution connects international payment and local infrastructures to provide clients access to global payment options via a managed service. Its service offers a range of options for connectivity, including application program interface (API), file-based solutions and Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT); validation and message transformation; advisory services for market entry and new product development; project management support during implementation; client funding options and liquidity management services, and various currency offerings to support a range of currency requirements.

