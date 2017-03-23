Beaufort Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MySquar Ltd (LON:MYSQ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Beaufort Securities currently has a GBX 21 ($0.26) target price on the stock.

MySquar (LON:MYSQ) traded down 3.390% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.425. 10,882,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. MySquar has a 12 month low of GBX 1.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 9.63. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.68 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MySquar Ltd (MYSQ) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Beaufort Securities” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/mysquar-ltd-mysq-given-speculative-buy-rating-at-beaufort-securities.html.

MySquar Company Profile

MySquar Ltd is a mobile services company, which offers consumer technology solutions. The Company offers MyCHAT, which is a mobile messaging application. Its MyCHAT application allows users to interact with each other and find friends over the Internet using their mobile. It also allows users to use MyCHAT application in languages, such as Burmese and English.

Receive News & Ratings for MySquar Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySquar Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.