Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Insider Jake Bauer Sells 667 Shares

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) insider Jake Bauer sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $10,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) traded up 2.58% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 178,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $436.68 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. Myokardia Inc has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.62. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 248.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company earned $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 694.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post ($1.40) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 57.5% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYOK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Myokardia from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that results from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. It is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.

