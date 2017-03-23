Myokardia Inc (MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos Sells 1,412 Shares of Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $21,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) traded up 2.58% on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,022 shares. The company’s market cap is $436.68 million. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a negative net margin of 248.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 694.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post ($1.40) EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Myokardia from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,089,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Myokardia by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 34,609 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Myokardia by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Myokardia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Myokardia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that results from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. It is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.

