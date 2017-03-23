Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q2 2017 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) opened at 83.59 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 134.65% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. Its Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines, including Devices and Systems.

