Morguard Corp (MRC) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares. Morguard Corp has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.48.

Morguard Corp Company Profile

Morguard Corp is a Canada-based real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and ownership of commercial, multi-unit residential and hotel real estate properties. It is also a real estate investment advisors and a management company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Morguard Residential REIT and Morguard REIT, owns a portfolio of over 175 multi-unit residential, retail, office, industrial and hotel properties located in Canada and in the United States.

