Morgan Stanley Downgrades American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) to Equal Weight

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.52 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) traded up 3.17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955,107 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.93. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company earned $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 86.54%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post $4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.37%.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 8,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,181.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Douglas Parker sold 4,129 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $202,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,631,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,937,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Elkhorn Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,140,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,387,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

