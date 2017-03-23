Moog Inc (MOG.A) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MOOG, is a worldwide manufacturer of precision control components and systems. Moog actuation devices control high-performance aircraft, strategic and tactical missiles and automated industrial machinery. Products include flight control servoactuators for use on aircraft, propulsion system components, special purpose pumps and filter assemblies, thermal management controls for space stations, pneumatic components and systems, radio control systems, brushless electric servomotors, and controls for industrial automation equipment. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOG.A. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Moog in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Moog had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business earned $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Moog’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Moog

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

