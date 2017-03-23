Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) opened at 47.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.77. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm earned $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post $1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/monster-beverage-co-mnst-coverage-initiated-at-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

In other news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Hall sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $4,289,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 866,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,586,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,625,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,704,000 after buying an additional 28,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,452,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,852,000 after buying an additional 13,947,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,704,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,660,000 after buying an additional 11,150,044 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $569,690,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,758,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after buying an additional 4,285,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.