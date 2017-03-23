Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) in a report published on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 370 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC from GBX 335 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.26) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.20) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Investec reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.32) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 354.73 ($4.38).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) traded up 0.71% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 341.40. 1,414,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.87 billion. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 225.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 351.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 339.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 303.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.15%.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC news, insider Peter Plumb sold 444,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.21), for a total transaction of £1,516,017.80 ($1,872,320.37).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides services, tools and products for customers, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company operates in five segments: Money, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, savings accounts and business finance; Insurance, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare insurance products, such as breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance; Home Services, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, such as broadband, mobile phones, vouchers, shopping and utilities; Travel, which operates under the brand name TravelSupermarket.com, and MoneySavingExpert.com., which is a consumer Website and is dedicated to cutting bills for customers.

