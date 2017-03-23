Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TAP. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $152.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) opened at 97.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.95. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $112.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.74.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post $6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/molson-coors-brewing-co-tap-now-covered-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $177,222.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,188.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,250,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,398,000 after buying an additional 465,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,554,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,151,000 after buying an additional 72,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,914,000 after buying an additional 188,718 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,362,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,167,000 after buying an additional 345,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,597,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,854,000 after buying an additional 68,173 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.