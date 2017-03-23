Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $152.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,806 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $177,222.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $415,188.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 70.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,660,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 5.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 106.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 140,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 72,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after buying an additional 147,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,206 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.95. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $112.19.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post $6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

