Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Given $18.67 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) have received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $18.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Modine Manufacturing an industry rank of 28 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Gabelli began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 23.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) opened at 11.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Given $18.67 Average Target Price by Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/modine-manufacturing-co-mod-given-18-67-average-target-price-by-analysts.html.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on-highway and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications, and for sale into an array of building, industrial and refrigeration markets. The Company’s products include radiators and radiator cores, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, building heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, and coils.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.