MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) opened at 6.60 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.63. The firm earned $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.07 million. MiX Telematics Ltd – had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. MiX Telematics Ltd -‘s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics Ltd – by 86.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 46,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics Ltd – by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics Ltd – by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 345,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in MiX Telematics Ltd – by 11.8% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 377,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in MiX Telematics Ltd – during the third quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited is a South Africa-based provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to customers. The Company’s operating segments include Africa, Europe, Americas, Middle East and Australasia, Brazil and Central Services Organization. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, risk management and security.

