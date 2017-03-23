Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has been given a $9.00 price target by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) opened at 5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 million, a P/E ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 2.33. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vinton Paul Cunningham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 515.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,043,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 874,130 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 508,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 31,986 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 389,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 174,018 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 318,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 753.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 171,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

