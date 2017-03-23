Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr (TSE:MST.UN) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$21.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$22.00.

MST.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Laurentian set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr in a report on Friday, January 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.54.

WARNING: “Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr (MST.UN) Downgraded by TD Securities to Tender” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/milestone-apartments-real-estate-invt-tr-mst-un-downgraded-by-td-securities-to-tender.html.

Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr Company Profile

Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust is a United States-based real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the United States multifamily sector. It owns and operates garden-style apartment communities. The Company’s portfolio consists of over 70 multifamily garden-style residential properties, including approximately 22,550 units, located in over 10 metropolitan markets throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.