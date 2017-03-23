MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Director John M. Morrison Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director John M. Morrison sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $65,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) traded up 0.50% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,261 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $390.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth $355,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through its bank subsidiaries, MidWestOne Bank, Central Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc MidWestOne Bank and Central Bank provide service retail banking in the communities in which their respective branch offices are located.

