Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) traded up 0.63% during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.91. 659,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $110.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business earned $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/mid-america-apartment-communities-inc-maa-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-87.html.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $912,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,335,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.