Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at N+1 Singer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS) opened at 2.601 on Tuesday. Microsaic Systems PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 10.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.91 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by N+1 Singer” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/microsaic-systems-plc-msys-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-n1-singer.html.

Microsaic Systems PLC Company Profile

Microsaic Systems plc is a technology company. The Company operates through the research, development and commercialization of scientific instruments segment. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing chip-based mass spectrometry (MS) instruments for the analysis of gaseous, liquid and solid samples.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.