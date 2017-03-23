Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by N+1 Singer

Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at N+1 Singer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS) opened at 2.601 on Tuesday. Microsaic Systems PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 10.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.91 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.80.
Microsaic Systems PLC Company Profile
Microsaic Systems plc is a technology company. The Company operates through the research, development and commercialization of scientific instruments segment. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing chip-based mass spectrometry (MS) instruments for the analysis of gaseous, liquid and solid samples.
Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.