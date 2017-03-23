Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-1.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 1.57% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.47. 47,118,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $29.19 billion. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company earned $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $3.03 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated an underperform rating and issued a $20.44 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a positive rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.34.
In other Micron Technology news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,104,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 421,690 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Shirley sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $630,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 340,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,572. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
