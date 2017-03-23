Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Brean Capital boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Vetr raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Redstone raised Micron Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 1.07% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. 5,419,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $29.05 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post $3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, VP Brian Shirley sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $630,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 340,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,104,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 421,690 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,830 shares of company stock worth $5,735,572. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 99.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

