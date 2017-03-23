Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Issues Earnings Results

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 1.57% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 45,397,503 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock’s market cap is $29.19 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.71 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.34.

In other news, VP Brian Shirley sold 90,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $2,000,912.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 403,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,921,532.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,104,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 421,690 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,830 shares of company stock worth $5,735,572 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

