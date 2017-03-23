Michael T. Brooks Sells 2,000 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Michael T. Brooks sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $245,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) opened at 119.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average is $122.47. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $137.20. The company has a market cap of $440.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLAB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc is focused primarily on quality control products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, Biological Indicators and Cold Chain. The Instruments Division designs, manufactures and markets quality control instruments and disposable products.

