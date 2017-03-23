CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,275 shares in the company, valued at $481,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) opened at 25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. CyberOptics Co. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $41.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: "Michael M. Selzer Sells 4,500 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (CYBE) Stock" was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hatteras Funds LP increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Hatteras Funds LP now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

Cyberoptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The Company’s products and services are used in the surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor and three dimensional (3D) scanning solutions and services markets. Its products are sold into the electronics assembly, dynamic random access memory and flash memory, and semiconductor fabrication capital equipment markets.

