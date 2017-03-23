Michael J. Loparco Sells 5,000 Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Stock

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 5,000 shares of Jabil Circuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Loparco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil Circuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.

Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) opened at 28.85 on Thursday. Jabil Circuit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company earned $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Jabil Circuit had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Circuit, Inc. will post $2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jabil Circuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

WARNING: “Michael J. Loparco Sells 5,000 Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/michael-j-loparco-sells-5000-shares-of-jabil-circuit-inc-jbl-stock-3.html.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil Circuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their target price on shares of Jabil Circuit from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil Circuit from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Jabil Circuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil Circuit from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Circuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,769,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Circuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Circuit Company Profile

Jabil circuit, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Circuit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil Circuit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.