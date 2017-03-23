Michael Carrieri Sells 15,000 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) Stock

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) insider Michael Carrieri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $156,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,270.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Carrieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Michael Carrieri sold 5,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $53,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Carrieri sold 6,139 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $64,213.94.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Carrieri sold 3,241 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $33,058.20.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) opened at 10.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.60. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.95.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. MSI Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold across the world principally to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment.

