Michael C. Ray Sells 40,000 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) opened at 8.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $312.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/michael-c-ray-sells-40000-shares-of-vera-bradley-inc-vra-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Capital One National Association increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 4.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 82.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wunderlich set a $20.00 price objective on Vera Bradley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. It offers an assortment of products, including bags, such as purses, totes and backpacks; accessories, such as wallets, wristlets, phone cases and technology accessories; travel and travel accessories, such as weekend bags, duffel bags and cosmetic bags, and home, such as mugs, tumblers and textiles, including aprons, beach towels, throw blankets and comforters.

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.