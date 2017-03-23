Michael A. Bradley Sells 9,107 Shares of Entegris Inc (ENTG) Stock

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Michael A. Bradley sold 9,107 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $212,648.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) opened at 22.75 on Thursday. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.88 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entegris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,820,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after buying an additional 137,631 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,689,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,944,000 after buying an additional 264,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Entegris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,962,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,025,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,678,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,073,000 after buying an additional 255,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Entegris by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,611,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,912,000 after buying an additional 100,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of materials and solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company designs, manufactures and markets its products through two segments: Critical Materials Handling and Electronic Materials.

