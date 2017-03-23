Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 466 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,851,000 after buying an additional 149,108 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 30.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,637,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after buying an additional 378,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 931,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after buying an additional 84,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 857,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,384,000 after buying an additional 58,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,755,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) opened at 57.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business earned $954.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc will post $4.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, SVP Bruce Alan Jordan sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $149,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $2,907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,328,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,862,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food.

