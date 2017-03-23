Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 1,382 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after buying an additional 37,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 45,855 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $819,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) opened at 22.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.22. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 14,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $341,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $341,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Diedrich sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $181,850.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

