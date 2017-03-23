Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Position in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Haemonetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) opened at 38.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 123.66 and a beta of 0.92. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Haemonetics had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

