Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1,443,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.4% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) opened at 20.63 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $30.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2063.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.00. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,053.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiary Kite Realty Group, L.P., holds interests in various operating subsidiaries and joint ventures engaged in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in certain markets in the United States.

