Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1,408,000 Position in Colony Starwood Homes (SFR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,895 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Colony Starwood Homes were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 3,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,268,000 after buying an additional 3,393,472 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 34,054.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,968,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after buying an additional 2,959,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,034,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,399,000 after buying an additional 166,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,836,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,910,000 after buying an additional 97,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,772,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,877,000 after buying an additional 101,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) opened at 33.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The firm’s market cap is $3.42 billion. Colony Starwood Homes has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $34.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Colony Starwood Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.86%.

SFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBR & Co set a $38.00 target price on Colony Starwood Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Starwood Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colony Starwood Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

In other Colony Starwood Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $222,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,922,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $127,472,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,521,732 shares of company stock worth $374,480,519. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colony Starwood Homes, formerly Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents.

