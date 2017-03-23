Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1,388,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Lumentum Holdings worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) opened at 51.45 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Lumentum Holdings had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $265 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Lumentum Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post $2.12 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1,388,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-1388000-stake-in-lumentum-holdings-inc-lite.html.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 5,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $188,217.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,226.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,220 shares of company stock worth $2,047,987 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.