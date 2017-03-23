Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Continues to Hold Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY held its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,517 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life Holding worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 61.9% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding during the third quarter worth $313,000. Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding during the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding during the third quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) opened at 23.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 2.36.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. American Equity Investment Life Holding had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business earned $622.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life Holding currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

In related news, Director David J. Noble sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $2,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,538,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,362,200.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Meeker Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $113,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

