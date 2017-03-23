Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Continues to Hold Position in EverBank Financial Corp (EVER)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY maintained its stake in EverBank Financial Corp (NYSE:EVER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,333 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of EverBank Financial Corp worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EverBank Financial Corp by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverBank Financial Corp during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of EverBank Financial Corp during the third quarter worth about $194,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of EverBank Financial Corp during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverBank Financial Corp during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

EverBank Financial Corp (NYSE:EVER) opened at 19.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. EverBank Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

EverBank Financial Corp (NYSE:EVER) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company earned $264.30 million during the quarter. EverBank Financial Corp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EverBank Financial Corp will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. EverBank Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Hinkel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $38,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $365,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,535.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $233,470 in the last ninety days. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverBank Financial Corp is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company is also a diversified financial services company that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, as well as small and mid-size business clients nationwide through channels that are connected by technology-driven, centralized platforms, which provide operating leverage throughout its business.

