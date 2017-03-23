Meredith Co. (MDP) Stake Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Meredith worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 551.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after buying an additional 787,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,599,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,114,000 after buying an additional 312,912 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 643,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,184,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 26.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 83,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) opened at 62.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $66.25.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.22 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post $3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

MDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meredith in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark Co. downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Meredith from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

