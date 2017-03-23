Meredith Co. (MDP) PT Raised to $65.00

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Benchmark Co. from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark Co.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDP. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Meredith from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meredith in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) opened at 62.75 on Thursday. Meredith has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Meredith had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meredith will post $3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 4.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Meredith by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Meredith by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meredith by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meredith by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

