Mercury General Co. (MCY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) opened at 58.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.49. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.04 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post $2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.64%.

In other news, VP Allan Lubitz sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $159,079.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,540 shares in the company, valued at $872,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Graves sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $523,320.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $836,790.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $855,680. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $7,999,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries were engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through 14 insurance subsidiaries in 11 states, principally California. Its segments include Property and Casualty Lines, and Other Lines.

