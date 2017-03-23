Medgenics Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (GNMX)

Medgenics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medgenics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Andrews now forecasts that the brokerage will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Medgenics’ Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Medgenics in a research note on Tuesday.

Medgenics (NASDAQ:GNMX) opened at 1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. Medgenics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company’s market cap is $63.09 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in Medgenics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in Medgenics during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Medgenics during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Medgenics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 46,149 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Medgenics during the fourth quarter worth $7,770,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

