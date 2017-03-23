MedEquities Realty Trust Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 28th (NYSE:MRT)

MedEquities Realty Trust’s (NYSE:MRT) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 28th. MedEquities Realty Trust had issued 19,925,333 shares in its initial public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $239,103,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MedEquities Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) opened at 10.84 on Thursday. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The firm’s market cap is $344.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate across the acute and post-acute spectrum of care. It focuses on investing in various types of healthcare properties, including acute care hospitals; skilled nursing facilities; short-stay surgical and specialty hospitals, which focus on orthopedic, heart and other dedicated surgeries and specialty procedures; dedicated specialty hospitals, such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals and facilities providing psychiatric care; physician clinics; diagnostic facilities; outpatient surgery centers, and facilities that support these services, such as medical office buildings.

